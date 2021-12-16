Dec. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

For the drive home in Waterloo: A few clouds overnight. Low 22F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Waterloo people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 37 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.