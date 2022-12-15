This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Intermittent snow showers, especially early. Low 23F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50%. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 16 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 34% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
