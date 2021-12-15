Dec. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

Waterloo's evening forecast: Windy...showers and thunderstorms in the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low around 30F. Winds WSW at 25 to 40 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Temperatures in Waterloo will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.