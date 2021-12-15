Waterloo's evening forecast: Windy...showers and thunderstorms in the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low around 30F. Winds WSW at 25 to 40 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Temperatures in Waterloo will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Dec. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
The threat for damaging wind and even tornadoes is increasing across the state of Iowa. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know to prepare for the afternoon and evening hours.
The severe storms this weekend left a trail of destruction not often seen in December. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at the science and history behind this weekend's tornado outbreak.
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Rain and snow showers in the evening changing to all snow late. Becoming windy. Areas of freezing rain po…
Waterloo residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
For the drive home in Waterloo: Mostly clear skies. Low 28F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waterloo tomor…
Waterloo residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are …
Waterloo's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Waterloo folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 23F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.…
This evening in Waterloo: Cloudy. Low 48F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Waterloo will be warm. It looks to reach a com…
For the drive home in Waterloo: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waterloo …