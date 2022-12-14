This evening in Waterloo: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Waterloo Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 36 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
