This evening in Waterloo: Cloudy. Low 48F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Waterloo will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 60% chance. Very windy conditions are expected Wednesday in Waterloo, with winds reaching 25 miles per hour, coming from the south. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Watch from WED 12:00 PM CST until THU 3:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Dec. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
The severe storms this weekend left a trail of destruction not often seen in December. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at the science and history behind this weekend's tornado outbreak.
