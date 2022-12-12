This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Cloudy. Low 31F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Tuesday, Waterloo people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 37 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 96% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Dec. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
Rain, freezing rain, and snow will be moving over the state today, tonight, and Friday. Get the latest timing and see how much snow and ice are expected in our updated forecast.
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
When it's breezy or windy in the winter, we have to talk about wind chills. But why does the wind make cold weather feel worse? What wind chill temperatures do we need to watch out for? Find out here.
