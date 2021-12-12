For the drive home in Waterloo: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waterloo tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 47 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
The severe storms this weekend left a trail of destruction not often seen in December. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at the science and history behind this weekend's tornado outbreak.
