Dec. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Mostly cloudy skies. Areas of freezing fog. Low 26F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Waterloo tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.