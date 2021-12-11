 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dec. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

For the drive home in Waterloo: Mostly clear skies. Low 28F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waterloo tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 47 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News