This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Rain and snow showers in the evening changing to all snow late. Becoming windy. Areas of freezing rain possible. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Saturday, Waterloo people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 38 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Dec. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
