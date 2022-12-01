This evening's outlook for Waterloo: A few clouds overnight. Low around 30F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waterloo tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 14 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Dec. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
