Dec. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

This evening in Waterloo: A few clouds from time to time. Low 47F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Waterloo folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 57 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.

