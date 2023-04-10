During a devastating tornado outbreak in March 2023, Meteorologist Matt Laubhan guided viewers through the nighttime storms.

On this episode of Across the Sky, he talks about the challenges of encouraging people to get to safer locations, the spontaneous prayer that he delivered during live coverage and the mental health of those that survive the severe weather.

About the Across the Sky podcast

The weekly weather podcast is hosted on a rotation by the Lee Weather team:

Matt Holiner of Lee Enterprises' Midwest group in Chicago, Kirsten Lang of the Tulsa World in Oklahoma, Joe Martucci of the Press of Atlantic City, N.J., and Sean Sublette of the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia.

