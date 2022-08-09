Waterloo's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo Wednesday. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Aug. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dry across the state today, but rain is coming back for Saturday and Sunday with a chance for damaging wind, hail, and flooding. A complete breakdown of the timing and threats for all of Iowa here.
As a cold front finishes working across the state, cooler temperatures with scattered showers and storms are expected. A couple severe storms can't be ruled out for the Quad Cities. Full details here.
Pretty pleasant conditions today, but the heat and humidity are going up for Friday. Track the temperatures and find out when rain will return to Iowa in our updated forecast.
For the drive home in Waterloo: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are p…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low around 75F. Winds…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Waterloo area can expect a sizzling…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Potential for hea…
The Biden administration cited heat waves and the warming climate as serious health threats. Here's what you should know about heat and health.
In heat lightning you see the flash of light from the lightning, but you don’t hear the thunder the lightning produces.
Many in Iowa are under a Heat Advisory for soaring high temperatures and humidity this afternoon. See how hot it's going to feel and get the latest on the severe weather threat in our updated forecast.