For the drive home in Waterloo: Mostly clear. Low 71F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will feel even hotter at 100.1. 71 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 33% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Aug. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
