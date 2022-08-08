 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

For the drive home in Waterloo: A mostly clear sky. Low 56F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Waterloo area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.

