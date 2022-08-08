For the drive home in Waterloo: A mostly clear sky. Low 56F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Waterloo area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Aug. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
