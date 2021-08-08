Aug. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Waterloo area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 20% chance of rain Monday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index Monday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.