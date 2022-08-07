Aug. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Tomorrow's temperature in Waterloo will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.