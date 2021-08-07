 Skip to main content
Aug. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

This evening in Waterloo: Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low around 70F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Sunday, Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Sunday, there is a 55% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.

