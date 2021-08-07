This evening in Waterloo: Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low around 70F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Sunday, Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Sunday, there is a 55% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low 69F. Winds…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast br…
The Waterloo area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. I…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: A mostly clear sky. Low 56F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Waterloo folks should be prepared for high…
The Waterloo area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Waterloo's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Waterloo area can expect a very hot day tomorro…
For the drive home in Waterloo: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 …
Waterloo's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Waterloo area can expect a very ho…
The Waterloo area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 …