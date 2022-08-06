Aug. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low around 75F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo Sunday. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 56% chance of rain. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.