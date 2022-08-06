Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low around 75F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo Sunday. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 56% chance of rain. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Aug. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
