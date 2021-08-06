Aug. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.