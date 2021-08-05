For the drive home in Waterloo: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo Friday. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
