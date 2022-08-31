Aug. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

For the drive home in Waterloo: Partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.