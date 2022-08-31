For the drive home in Waterloo: Partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Aug. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
“Extremely dangerous” heat that’s almost unheard of today will occur more often in several regions, a study says.
Waterloo's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty wi…
Waterloo's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies. Low 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Waterloo area can expect a sizz…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. …
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
This evening in Waterloo: A mostly clear sky. Low 56F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Waterloo area can expect a hot day tomorro…
Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Rain is ex…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a …