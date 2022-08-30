 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

This evening in Waterloo: A mostly clear sky. Low 56F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Waterloo area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

