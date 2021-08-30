Aug. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

This evening in Waterloo: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waterloo area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.