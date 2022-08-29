 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

