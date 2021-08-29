 Skip to main content
Aug. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

This evening in Waterloo: A few clouds. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning from SUN 9:43 PM CDT until TUE 4:45 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

