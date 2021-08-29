This evening in Waterloo: A few clouds. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning from SUN 9:43 PM CDT until TUE 4:45 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
