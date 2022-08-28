Aug. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

Waterloo's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Waterloo area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.