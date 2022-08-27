Waterloo's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Sunday, Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 70% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
“Extremely dangerous” heat that’s almost unheard of today will occur more often in several regions, a study says.
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like…
For the drive home in Waterloo: A few clouds. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Waterloo area can expect a very hot day to…
This evening in Waterloo: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Thursday, Waterlo…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. …
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies. Low 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Waterloo area can expect a sizz…
This evening in Waterloo: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted to…
Today's temperature in Waterloo will be warm. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. We will …
Waterloo's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 57F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls …
Waterloo folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected…