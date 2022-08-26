 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies. Low 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Waterloo area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 36% chance of rain. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.

