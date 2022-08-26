This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies. Low 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Waterloo area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 36% chance of rain. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
