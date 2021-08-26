 Skip to main content
Aug. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

This evening in Waterloo: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low around 70F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo Friday. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. A 73-degree low is forecasted. Friday, there is a 37% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

