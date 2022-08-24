This evening in Waterloo: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Thursday, Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
