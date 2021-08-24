This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Partly cloudy in the evening followed by scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Waterloo area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 97.85. A 68-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
New England dealt with Tropical Storm Henri over the past weekend -- nearly the first hurricane to make landfall in New England in 30 years.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Th…
This evening in Waterloo: Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 t…
Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Today has the makings o…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 5…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Wa…
Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high o…
For the drive home in Waterloo: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Potential for …
The Waterloo area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudl…