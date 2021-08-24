 Skip to main content
Aug. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Partly cloudy in the evening followed by scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Waterloo area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 97.85. A 68-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

