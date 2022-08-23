This evening in Waterloo: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
Severe weather is possible in central and eastern Iowa today. The possibility will continue for eastern Iowa Saturday. Full details on the timing and threats in our latest forecast.
This evening in Waterloo: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Waterloo will see warm t…
For the drive home in Waterloo: A few clouds. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Waterloo area can expect a very hot day to…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected t…
For the drive home in Waterloo: Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low around 65F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
Waterloo's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 57F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls …
Waterloo folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected…
It will be a warm day in Waterloo. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are …
Nationwide, the number of counties expected to reach a heat index of 125 degrees at least once a year will jump more than 20-fold from 50 in 2023 to 1,023 in 2053, according to the study.