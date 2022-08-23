Aug. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
This evening in Waterloo: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.

