This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 94. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Th…
This evening in Waterloo: Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 t…
Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Today has the makings o…
This evening in Waterloo: A mostly clear sky. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo Wednesday. It l…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 5…
For the drive home in Waterloo: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Potential for …
Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high o…
The Waterloo area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudl…
The remnants of Fred spread intense rain across much of the Southeast on Tuesday, leading to localized flooding, especially in the southern Appalachians.