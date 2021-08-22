This evening in Waterloo: Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Monday, Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will feel even hotter at 95.36. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Today has the makings o…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 5…
This evening in Waterloo: A mostly clear sky. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo Wednesday. It l…
For the drive home in Waterloo: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Potential for …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Th…
The Waterloo area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudl…
The remnants of Fred spread intense rain across much of the Southeast on Tuesday, leading to localized flooding, especially in the southern Appalachians.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. It should be a fai…