Aug. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

This evening in Waterloo: Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Monday, Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will feel even hotter at 95.36. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the south.