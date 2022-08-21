Waterloo's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 57F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. 57 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
Severe weather is possible in central and eastern Iowa today. The possibility will continue for eastern Iowa Saturday. Full details on the timing and threats in our latest forecast.
Nationwide, the number of counties expected to reach a heat index of 125 degrees at least once a year will jump more than 20-fold from 50 in 2023 to 1,023 in 2053, according to the study.
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Cloudy with showers. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Hot temperatures are predicte…
This evening in Waterloo: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Waterloo will see warm t…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waterloo community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperat…
This evening in Waterloo: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected t…
For the drive home in Waterloo: Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low around 65F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph…
Waterloo folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.