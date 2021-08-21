Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Waterloo area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
