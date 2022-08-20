This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Waterloo will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
Severe weather is possible in central and eastern Iowa today. The possibility will continue for eastern Iowa Saturday. Full details on the timing and threats in our latest forecast.
Nationwide, the number of counties expected to reach a heat index of 125 degrees at least once a year will jump more than 20-fold from 50 in 2023 to 1,023 in 2053, according to the study.
