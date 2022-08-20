 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Aug. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Waterloo will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News