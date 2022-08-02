Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 80F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Wednesday, Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 51% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Aug. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
