Aug. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

Waterloo's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Waterloo area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.