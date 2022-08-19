This evening in Waterloo: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Waterloo will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 49% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Aug. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
Severe weather is possible in central and eastern Iowa today. The possibility will continue for eastern Iowa Saturday. Full details on the timing and threats in our latest forecast.
Nationwide, the number of counties expected to reach a heat index of 125 degrees at least once a year will jump more than 20-fold from 50 in 2023 to 1,023 in 2053, according to the study.
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Partly cloudy. Low around 60F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Waterloo will see warm temperatures this Monday.…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Cloudy with showers. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Hot temperatures are predicte…
This evening in Waterloo: A few clouds from time to time. Low 62F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, Waterloo folks should be prepared for high…
Waterloo's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mp…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waterloo community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperat…
Dust plays a major role in Earth’s climate.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
This evening in Waterloo: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. …