 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Aug. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

This evening in Waterloo: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Waterloo will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 49% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News