Aug. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

For the drive home in Waterloo: A few clouds. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo Friday. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

