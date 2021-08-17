Aug. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

This evening in Waterloo: A mostly clear sky. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo Wednesday. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.