This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Cloudy with showers. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
Waterloo's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mp…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: A few clouds overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Waterloo. I…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Partly cloudy. Low around 60F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Waterloo will see warm temperatures this Monday.…
This evening in Waterloo: A few clouds from time to time. Low 62F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, Waterloo folks should be prepared for high…
Today's temperature in Waterloo will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tod…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Waterloo's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo Wednesday. I…
For the drive home in Waterloo: A mostly clear sky. Low 56F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Waterloo area can expect a very hot da…
Dust plays a major role in Earth’s climate.
The Waterloo area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly clou…