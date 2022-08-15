Aug. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Cloudy with showers. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.