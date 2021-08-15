This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Waterloo: Mostly clear. Low 71F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatu…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will…
- Updated
The center of the storm may pass north of where the earthquake struck Haiti, but there will still be impacts that can hamper aid and rescue efforts.
The Waterloo area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfe…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
This evening in Waterloo: A few clouds. Low 56F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The …
For the drive home in Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Potential for severe thunderstor…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. The…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Lookin…
The Waterloo area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…