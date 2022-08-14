 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Partly cloudy. Low around 60F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Waterloo will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

