This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Partly cloudy. Low around 60F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Waterloo will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
Waterloo's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mp…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: A few clouds overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Waterloo. I…
This evening in Waterloo: A few clouds from time to time. Low 62F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, Waterloo folks should be prepared for high…
Today's temperature in Waterloo will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tod…
For the drive home in Waterloo: A mostly clear sky. Low 56F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Waterloo area can expect a very hot da…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Waterloo's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo Wednesday. I…
Dust plays a major role in Earth’s climate.
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Potential for hea…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Waterloo. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. We will see cl…