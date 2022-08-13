This evening in Waterloo: A few clouds from time to time. Low 62F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: A few clouds overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Waterloo. I…
Waterloo's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mp…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Potential for hea…
Today's temperature in Waterloo will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tod…
For the drive home in Waterloo: A mostly clear sky. Low 56F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Waterloo area can expect a very hot da…
Dry across the state today, but rain is coming back for Saturday and Sunday with a chance for damaging wind, hail, and flooding. A complete breakdown of the timing and threats for all of Iowa here.
Waterloo's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo Wednesday. I…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Waterloo. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. We will see cl…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low around 75F. Winds…