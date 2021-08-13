 Skip to main content
Aug. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Waterloo area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

