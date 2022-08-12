 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

Waterloo's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo Saturday. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.

